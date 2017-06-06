Yellow Rose

Posted on by under Uncategorized

Yellow rose,
Eternal womb.

I planted her in your roots.
“Wrap her in your earthen arms, yellow rose.
Cradle her forever.”

But now you taunt me with your tiny buds,
year after year.

The pain creeps slowly,
Like the orange at the base of your petals.

And I try to ignore you at first.
There are other blossoms; bigger, more boisterous than you.
Heady aromas, frills and bright colors.
Children grown and strong and ready to be cherished.

You are delicate. Barely any thorns, hardly any fuss.
Easy to forget.

But as the garden fades into summer,
I pick out your familiar sugar-lemon scent.
And with it the memory returns.

Webbed fingers, blue eyes.
A still red heart sheathed in translucent skin.
She fit in the palm of my hand.

Peach and yellow burgeon across your blooms like a sunrise.
Your brightness calls me to you.
I can’t help but come.
Your petals fold around my face.

I breathe you in.

I am the translucent one now.

I am the one you still cradle.

I have lost.
but because of you, yellow rose,
I never will be.

6 thoughts on “Yellow Rose

  5. Oh my gosh, this is so beautiful and raw it brought immediate tears to my eyes! I had a miscarriage at 13 weeks, and I buried her with a yellow rose. For me, it only bloomed one time, the week that my next baby daughter was conceived, and then it died. No blossoms to remind me. That was 12 years ago now. This brought it all back…so lovely.

  6. Pingback: Yellow Rose – SEO

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s