I watched the Netflix version of Anne of Green Gables (Anne with an E) this week. I have no comments, except for that I am SO glad that I got to grow up with Meghan Follows in the Kevin Sullivan version of Anne. I just love it so SO much. Nothing can really compare for me. Lucy Maude Montgomery spent so much time describing everything in bloom, and the color of the sky in all its forms, and the beauty of the world…I loved how that version stayed so true to it with its cinematography. That being said, though, I am very excited to see how the Netflix series progresses, because I would love to see the Royal Gardener vs Gilbert Blythe romance story from the books. (The Sullivan version broke from the books quite a bit in Anne of Avonlea and the continuing story).

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a couple with more chemistry than these two. Sigh.