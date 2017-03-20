I’ve had my paints out a lot more recently.

After a few months working on floral artworks for my next two books I suddenly longed for the fluidity and inventiveness of watercolor. I set up a card table with a white board on top in my office and set out all of my paints and brushes.

I didn’t use it for anything but storage and printing when we first moved in because I needed to be in the same space as my babies. Then the other day it suddenly occurred to me…I can actually use my office! It’s like our house grew a new limb. I’m so excited to find a perfect painting desk and make the room a little more homey. It’s already cute because it’s an attic, but it feels cluttered and a little drab to me. I saw a faux bamboo BRIGHT green lacquered desk the other day and I may just go back for it. It reminded me of the Moon Maiden.

Best of all, I think taking a break from my painting may have made me a little better at it. Or perhaps it was learning to paint with petals and figuring out what works with color and form. I don’t know. It’s as if the painting part of my brain needed some farrow ground or needed to “sleep on it.” I mean I’ll be honest I’m not, like, the best painter in the world or anything, but there are less and less absolute wrecks in between the good ones :)

My dream has always been to paint some pretty scenes for my chapter book. Will that thing ever see the light of day? Time will only tell. But I feel just that much closer.